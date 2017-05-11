Creepy caller targets teens advertising babysitting services

A creepy caller was targeting teens who advertised in the classifieds of a local publication.

Homes across the area get a version of the direct mail magazine published by Best Version Media. Whitefish Bay police said someone started calling girls who advertised in the youth classifieds of the Bay Leaves version of the publication.

Whitefish Bay senior Vlada Kot is saving up for college, so she advertised her pet- and child-sitting services in Bay Leaves. Her ad listed her mom's phone number, and in January, her mom took one very creepy call for Vlada.

"She just got this really weird voice and the hair on her neck just stood up," Kot said.

Her mom hung up. A short time later, the police called to ask if she'd gotten any strange responses to her classified.

"This person's actually doing this to a whole bunch of kids," she said.

Police told WISN 12 News that the caller contacted at least seven of the numbers listed in the January classifieds and talked to three kids, using sexually explicit language.

"Unfortunately, we have creepo people out there, and this was something we took very seriously," said Jonathan Strasburg, of Best Version Media.

The Bay Leaves version of the magazine goes to about 200 Whitefish Bay homes each month. They aren't left on newsstands. The business prints about 10 other local magazines and Strasburg said this is the only time it has had trouble with the youth classifieds.

The incident prompted the company to blur out the youth classifieds before the magazine is posted online.

Police determined the calls were made from a disposable phone purchased with cash in Arizona, but they've had no luck identifying a suspect.

Whitefish Bay has handed over the case to the office of Internet Crimes Against Children at Wisconsin's Department of Justice, which is now investigating.