Governor Scott Walker talks with students in Mosinee

Governor Scott Walker toured Mosinee High School and talked with students on Thursday.

There are more than 100,000 jobs not filled in Wisconsin right now, Walker said.

"It may be because people don't have the skills or training." Walker said. "In the future, there will be even more openings. As the baby boomers retire there will be even more jobs available in manufacturing, construction, transportation ,healthcare, information technology and education--will provide many opportunities for you."

The stop in Mosinee is part of Walker's tour of state schools to talk about education funding in his budget proposal.

After Walker met with the students, Newsline 9 asked for his reaction to the firing of FBI Director Jame Comey.

"I've got my hands full with the state budget. Since it is a federal issue and I don't have any legal expertise -- I leave that to the members of the Senate and Congress -- who are privy to that information," Walker said.