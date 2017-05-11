Wausau PD shows off new K9 in video

Wausau Police Department released a new video, giving us a glimpse at the department's newest member, K9 Rio.

Officer Mark Kurtzhals visited Vohne Liche Kennels in Indiana where he selected Rio, a two-year-old chocolate lab, earlier this month.

Kurtzhals visited the kennel in search for a new K9, but the video released on Facebook said "sometimes a dog picks its handler."

Rio will work on drug detection with in the department. She and Kurtzhals will work to address the drug problem in the area, police said.

Rio will be out on patrol with Kurtzhals as early as next month.