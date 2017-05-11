Wisconsin DOT issues central Wisconsin construction updates

Warmer weather means construction weather.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation released an update Thursday reminding motorists of upcoming work on the central Wisconsin roads.

The DOT said motorists should remember that using handheld cell phones in Wisconsin work zones is illegal.

Lincoln County

Highway: WIS 17 (*added*)

Location: WIS 64 to the north intersection with County G

Schedule: May 15 to mid-July 2017

Cost: $628,000

Description: Crews will mill and overlay some sections of the highway with asphalt before applying a chip seal to the entire length of the project.

Traffic impacts: During construction, motorists on WIS 17 can expect to encounter daytime flagging operations.

Marathon County

Highway: WIS 29

Location: Business 51 (Rothschild) to County J

Schedule: May 8 to late September 1, 2017

Cost: $3.8 million

Description: Improvements include concrete pavement and joint repairs; removal and replacement of asphalt shoulders; installation of ramp gates at the interchanges with County X and County J.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect lane closures, speed limit reductions, and short-term interchange ramp closures.

Highway: US 51 (*updated*)

Location: Marathon County WW interchange

Schedule: February 29, 2016 to late October 2017

Cost: $6.32 million

Description: Last year crews replaced the bridge decks on northbound US 51 over Decator Drive and constructed a temporary structure for traffic management. This year crews will replace the bridge decks on northbound and southbound US 51 over County WW

Traffic impacts: During the week of May 15 motorists can expect to encounter lane closures on northbound US 51.

The speed limit on northbound US 51 is reduced to 55 MPH.

County WW under the bridge is open. Motorists can expect to encounter flagging operations.

Marquette County

Highway: I-39

Location: WIS 23/82 to Edgewood Court

Schedule: March 14, 2016 to May 19, 2017

Cost: $7.2 million

Description: Crews will replace the I-39 southbound bridge and resurface the I-39 northbound bridge over the WIS 23/82 interchange, realign the southbound ramps at the interchange, realign a section of Crossroads Clinic Road, resurface the northbound and southbound I-39 bridges over Fawn Court, and raise the County M and Edgewood court bridges over I-39.

Traffic impacts: Motorists on I-39 can expect weekday, single lane closures and speed reductions at the WIS 23/82 interchange.

Motorists on WIS 23/82, under the freeway, can expect flagging operations and a 15 foot width restriction.

Oneida County

Highway: US 51 (*updated*)

Location: Rocky Run Road to County Y

Schedule: February 29, 2016 to early July 2017

Cost: $10.1 million

Description: Crews will reconstruct US 51, replace culverts, reconstruct intersections, lengthen existing passing lanes, and construct a new bridge over Rocky Run Creek.

Traffic impacts:

· US 51 is open to one lane of traffic in each direction.

· The southbound passing lane between South Blue Lake Road and Little Bearskin Road is closed and will remain closed until the project is completed.

· The northbound and southbound shoulders of US 51 between Little Bearskin Road and South Blue Lake Road are closed.

· During the week of May 15, motorists can expect to encounter daytime flagging operations on US 51 between Rocky Run Creek and South Blue Lake Road.

Portage County

Highway: I-39

Location: Plainfield to Stevens Point

Schedule: April 17 to mid-August 2017

Cost: $1.4 million

Description: Crews will paint the beams of five bridges over I-39.

Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter lane closures and speed reductions.

Highway: I-39

Location: North of the County D interchange (Almond)

Schedule: April 17 to mid-August 2017

Cost: $1.1 million

Description: Crews are replacing a culvert.

Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter lane closures and speed reductions.

Price County

Highway: WIS 182

Location: WIS 13 to Saunders Avenue and the Flambeau River bridge, in Park Falls

Schedule: May 22 to late October 2017

Cost: $2.8 million

Description: Crews will replace the bridge over the North Fork of the Flambeau River. Improvements include resurfacing WIS 182 between WIS 13 and Saunders Avenue.

Traffic impacts: On May 30, crews will close the bridge and detour through traffic via WIS 13, WIS 70 and WIS 47.

Highway: US 8

Location: Miller Road (Prentice) to Lustila Road (Brantwood)

Schedule: April 26 to mid-July 2017

Cost: $2.7 million

Description: Crews will resurface the highway, install centerline rumble strips, replace approaches to a bridge located over railroad tracks, reconfigure lanes at the interchange with WIS 13, and replace or repair 26 culverts.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect to encounter lane closures, flagging operations, and temporary traffic signals.

Shawano County

Highway: WIS 29

Location: Between Shawano County OO and River Road

Schedule: April 10 to late July 2017

Cost: $1.2 million

Description: Crews will repair nine bridge decks, improve bridge approaches and shoulders, and apply a polymer overlay to the decks to increase friction and improve safety.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect to encounter single lane closures.

Waupaca County

Highway: WIS 22

Location: 13th Street to WIS 156, Clintonville

Schedule: March 20 to late October 2017

Cost: $4.5 million

Description: Crews will reconstruct the highway. Other improvements include: new sidewalks, curb and gutter, and street lighting. Some modifications will be made to the WIS 22/156 intersection to improve safety.

Traffic impacts:

· WIS 22 is closed between 13th Street and WIS 156. Through traffic is detoured via 7th Street, N. Lyon Street, E. 12th Street, SSGT Warren Hansen Drive, and WIS 156.

· The WIS 22/14th Street intersection reopened on April 25.

Waushara County

Highway: I-39 (*added*)

Location: Coloma to Plainfield

Schedule: May 15 to May 2018

Cost: $1.4 million

Description: Crews will place concrete deck overlays and replace the approaches to five bridges located along I-39, including the north and southbound bridges at the WIS 73 interchange.

Traffic impacts: Motorists on I-39 can expect lane closures and speed reductions. When crews are working on County C, County O, and Archer Avenue, the overpasses will be closed to traffic.

Wood County

Highway: WIS 54

Location: Lonesome Road to School Road

Schedule: March 20 to August 31, 2017

Cost: $2.6 million

Description: Crews will reconstruct the highway on new alignments (between the intersections of Lonesome Road and Smith Lane and at Wood County D) to straighten horizontal curves and improve safety. Other improvements include: installing centerline rumble strips, constructing wider driving lanes with paved shoulders, and improving pavement drainage.

Traffic impacts:

· WIS 54 is closed and detoured via WIS 80, WIS 173 and WIS 73.

· The intersections with Hemlock Lane and School Lane are closed. County D remains open. Access to adjacent properties will be maintained.

Highway: County P (Old US 10), Auburndale

Location: US 10 to County F

Schedule: April 25 to early June 2016

Cost: $5.5 million

Description: Crews will replace pavement, construct a new local road system, remove railroad crossings, reconstruct and realign intersections, and construct a pedestrian underpass.

Traffic impacts: Kennedy Street is closed between Marshfield Street and Van Avenue.