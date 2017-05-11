RECREATION RODEO: Students learn about safety in the Northwoods

Third grade students in Rhinelander learned all about safety and careers, Thursday, while participating in the first ever Recreation Rodeo at Crescent Elementary School.

Students learned about the basic safety techniques of riding a bike, how to be safe while in the water, and also discussed hiking and backpacking. They also learned about careers in biking and aquatics.

The kids went home with their own bike helmet and received basic martial arts and self-defense training.

The event was put on by the Oneida County Health Department, Rhinelander Partners in Education, Nicolet College, and the Oneida County Biking and Walking Trails council.