Nonprofit shelter seeks forever home for 'saddest dog in the world' for the final time

(ABC)-- The "saddest dog in the world" is up for adoption yet again.

Canadian nonprofit Rescue Dogs Match announced on Facebook last Friday that the nearly 3-year-old lab mix has until May 20th to get into a foster or permanent home. It isn't clear what the group will do if Lana is not matched by that date.

Lana was initially rescued by the organization in Ontario when she was a puppy. Before her rescue, she had to compete with 13 other puppies for food and developed behavioral issues as a result, the group said.

Lana's story went viral in 2015 through a Facebook photo of her in a kennel. Her first adoptive family had returned her after almost a year, saying she exhibited behavioral issues.

At the time, the group received more than 2,000 applications for the dog's adoption. She was placed in a temporary foster home, but never found a permanent match. According to Rescue Dogs Match, Lana is "sweet and silly," but has a "tendency to shut down" if not around people she trusts. The team is looking for a home "where she will continue to be exposed to new situations with lots of positive reinforcement."

"Her rescue team is committed to supporting her next, and hopefully final, adoptive family with training and time, as much as is needed to help her be truly forever home," the nonprofit said.

Rescue Dogs Match said they are currently reviewing all the adoption applications for Lana and will post updates soon in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Because of the influx of calls regarding Lana, the nonprofit has also set up a recorded message on their main telephone line to field inquiries about the dog.

"If this call is in regards to Lana, please read her bio on our website or Facebook page. If you feel you are a good match please email to request an application to either foster or adopt. Please keep sharing Lana's story."

In response to multiple comments regarding what would happen to Lana, the specialized trainer would like her to be placed elsewhere by May 20 and the organization does not want her to be returned to a kennel.

Rescue Dogs Match did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

Please email info@rescuedogsmatch.com if you are interested in fostering or adopting.