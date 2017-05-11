Area schools put revved up buses to the test at Spring Lake Speedway

Souped up school buses will be put to the test Friday night in Unity.

Edgar High School students modified a bus in their advanced welding course. Updates included a modified cooling system, an added roll cage and an enhanced brush guard.

Edgar will take on Loyal, Greenwood and more in separate races like a bus sprint and endurance.

Area schools who have worked on buses, will race at Spring Lake Speedway at 7 p.m. Friday.