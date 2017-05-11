Area schools put revved up buses to the test at Spring Lake Spee - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Area schools put revved up buses to the test at Spring Lake Speedway

Posted:
By Justine Braun, Internet Director
Connect
UNITY, Wis. (WAOW) -

Souped up school buses will be put to the test Friday night in Unity.

Edgar High School students modified a bus in their advanced welding course. Updates included a modified cooling system, an added roll cage and an enhanced brush guard. 

Edgar will take on Loyal, Greenwood and more in separate races like a bus sprint and endurance.

Area schools who have worked on buses, will race at Spring Lake Speedway at 7 p.m. Friday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.