Marathon Co. Petsaver: Rocky Balboa

WAUSAU (WAOW)-- Our Marathon County Petsaver for Thursday is Rocky Balboa.

He is a male Pit Bull mix.

Shelter workers say the 1 1/2 year old dog is friendly but has separation anxiety and will need an owner who can spend time with him.

Rocky's fee is listed at $175 plus tax.

He is neutered, up-to-date on his shots and has a microchip.

Volunteers at the humane society say he gets along with other dogs and doesn't pay too much attention to cats.

If you are interested in this dog or any of the animals at the Humane Society of Marathon County call 715-845-2810 or go to www.catsndogs.org