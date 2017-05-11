SILVER ALERT: Elderly man missing after walking away from airpor - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

SILVER ALERT: Elderly man missing after walking away from airport

Posted:
By Rebecca Ribley, Evening Anchor
Connect
MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) -

A Silver Alert has been issued for a central Wisconsin man.

Authorities reported 68-year-old David Rozmenski of Wausau was last seen in Mosinee at the Central Wisconsin Airport.

According to the alert, Rozmenski tried to board a flight but didn't have proper identification on Wednesday evening. Authorities said he spent the night in the airport and then left on foot at about 4:45 a.m. Thursday.

He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, blue shorts and a brown jacket.

Officials believe Rozmenski could have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Marathon County Sheriff's Department at 715-849-7792.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.