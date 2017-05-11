Portage Co. Sheriff's office calls on county leaders amid staff shortage

Members of the Portage County Sheriff's Office are calling on county leaders to help find a long-term fix amid a staffing shortage.

“We're operating basically at minimum staffing,” Chief Deputy Daniel Kontos said. “When you've got personnel shortages it really diminishes out ability to provide services as effectively as we'd like to.”

According to Kontos, the department is low on staff in the patrol, communications, and corrections divisions.

“Effecting the entire sheriff's office,” he said. “We're supplementing the on-duty crews with overtime so we're paying extra to have people come to work because we can't allow those shifts to go unfilled.”

The department said retirements, medical leaves, tough training, and fewer applicants have added to the problem.

“It' not as simple as putting out an ad in the paper,” Kontos said. “It actually takes months for us to bring someone on board and takes additional months to train them.”

Kontos said right now, public safety is not being compromised, but if a long-term solution isn't found, it could create a problem. He said the department has repeatedly asked county leaders to budget for more sheriff's office personnel.

“We've requested more personnel each and every year,” he said. “But those same tax dollars are used for other things in the county.”

The patrol, corrections, and communications divisions of the department are all looking to hire at least one more worker and hoping an increase in funding in future budgets could create additional positions.