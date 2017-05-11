3 peregrine falcon chicks hatch at Marathon Co. power plant - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

3 peregrine falcon chicks hatch at Marathon Co. power plant

Wisconsin Public Service Wisconsin Public Service
ROTHSCHILD (WAOW) -

The Wausau-area welcomes three baby Peregrine Falcons.

Two of the chicks hatched overnight in a nesting box at the Wisconsin Public Serivce plant in Marathon County, a news release said Thursday.

Video released by WPS shows the chicks huddled in their nest.  It also shows that one egg has yet to hatch.

You can watch the nest live on the company's website.

WPS also has a falcon nest at its Green Bay power plant.  Two chicks have already hatched there.

