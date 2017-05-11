Neillsville neighborhood outraged over sex offender moving in

A Clark County neighborhood is less than a week away from having a sex offender on the block who has spent the last 20 years behind bars.

As required by law, the community was notified by law enforcement that 52-year-old Mark Davis was going to be living at N1340 Miller Ave. in Neillsville.

Davis was convicted of third-degree sexual assault in the late 1990s. Police said in the notice that the victim was an elderly female and Davis has the potential to re-offend.

The Neillsville Police Department also posted the notice on their Facebook page.

Davis is scheduled for release on Tuesday and two of his neighbors are elderly women who are outraged over his placement.

"I understand the man paid his time, but why are they putting him in a position where it looks like they're setting him up for failure," said Carol Bennett, a neighbor of Davis. "I'm scared."

"I just don't want him here at all. Would I give him a chance? No," said Kathy Rahn, who lives across the street. "I don't feel safe."

Neillsville Police said on the Facebook post that Davis will be under tight supervision once he is released. A request for an interview was not immediately returned.

Court records show that Davis has been in prison since 1997.