Man free after dragging Wausau officer with car

By Daniel Keith, Multimedia Journalist
WAUSAU (WAOW) -

A man accused of dragging a Wausau Police Officer with his car is out of jail. 

Court record show that 62-year-old Bradley Latz posted a $5,000 cash bond. 

Last month, police responded to the Cop Shoppe Pub on Washington Street because Latz badly cut his head open. 

Police said Latz refused treatment and tried to leave the scene drunk. 

Police reached into the car when Latz pulled away and dragged an officer for 45 feet. 

Latz returns to court Tuesday.

