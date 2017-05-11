Latex paint leaks into Fond du Lac River

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WISN)-- Hazmat crews have determined it was latex paint leaking into the Fond du Lac County River Thursday.

The spill is 100 percent contained, Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue told our affiliate WISN 12 News

Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue said the leak originated from the Fond du Lac County Highway Garage on Dixie Street.

It was determined that paint used for street marking was accidentally rinsed into the storm sewer during a cleaning operation and an estimated 30 gallons of paint mixed with water was directed down the storm sewer.

"I've been doing line striping for 30-40 years. It's unique but the nature of the beast at times," Highway Commissioner Tom Janke said.

Work was underway to remove the paint from the storm sewer near Western Avenue and Superior Street.

The Department of Natural Resources is at the scene. Fire Department officials didn't think the paint would hurt anything or affect the fish in the river.

Western Avenue was closed for several hours and traffic was rerouted.