Firefighters fight Wood County blaze for 7 hours

TOWN OF SENECA (WAOW) - It took firefighters about 7 hours to put out a fire at a business in the Town of Seneca in Wood County.

The Vesper Fire Department received the call just after 1:30 p.m. Thursday of a fire at TJ's Auto.

When they arrived they found fire in the ventilation system, walls and ceiling of the building.

Vesper received help from Port Edwards, Nekoosa, Rudolph, Wisconsin Rapids, Arpin and Pittsville Fire Departments. About 40 firefighters were on scene.

Fire crews had to remove a large portion of the roof to put out the blaze.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries and was treated at Aspirus Riverview Hospital and released.

The cause of the fire was static electricity igniting a degreaser in the paint booth at the auto body shop.

No word on how much the damage will cost the business.