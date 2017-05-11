Germantown man uses power of superheroes to help heal sick kids

GERMANTOWN, Wis. (WISN)-- A Germantown man is using his super talent as an illustrator to empower kids with serious or chronic health conditions.

Bryan Dyer started a charity called You are the Hero.

Through online submissions, parents request Dyer, 28, create a superhero based on their child's likeness. They also include several facts about their child and what kind of super powers they'd like to have.

Dyer does this work at zero cost for families who have children dealing with serious or chronic health conditions.

Since 2015, he has done 60 digital illustrations, with half of the kids being from Wisconsin.

"It's all done to just make the kids feel good, inspire them and uplift their spirits," Dyer said.

Dyer was working the medical illustration field, but said he wasn't getting the creative fulfillment he was looking for. And since he had been a superhero fan since he was 4 years old, he decided to take on this cause.

He is self-funded and does this work full-time. He hopes to bring on another illustrator soon to help him keep up with demand.