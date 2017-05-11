Rodgers, Packers take home marquee honors at sixth annual Wisconsin Sports Awards

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers cleaned up the major awards at the sixth annual Wisconsin Sports Awards ceremony Thursday night.

Rodgers won the state's Athlete of the Year award, while the Packers "ran the table" all the way to the Team of the Year honor.

Rodgers was one of a few Packers in attendance. The quarterback is a regular at the awards ceremony, which was launched in 2012.

"It's just good to see all the athletes from all the other sports," Rodgers said. "I actually met Sam Dekker, who is now a good friend of mine, at the sports awards about 6, 7 years ago now. So it's fun to see the young kids coming up and especially the ones who are projected to be big-time studs but it's a great night for Wisconsin sports."

WINNERS

Team of the Year: Green Bay Packers

Athlete of the Year: Aaron Rodgers

Coach of the Year: Paul Chryst

Moment of the Year: Wisconsin and Marquette men's basketball for their respective wins over Villanova.

Breakthrough Athlete: T.J. Watt

Professional Athlete of the Year: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Community Involved Athlete of the Year: Nigel Hayes

Homegrown Athlete of the Year: James White

Inspirational Player of the Year: Jabari Parker

College Athlete of the Year: Lauren Carlini (Wisconsin volleyball)

Small College Athlete of the Year: Ian Lamere (UW-Platteville cross country)

High School Athlete of the Year: Danny Vandenboom (Kimberly)

High School Football Player of the Year: Hunter Johnson (Darlington)

High School Basketball Player of the Year (boys): Kobe King (La Crosse Central)

Joey Hauser of SPASH was nominated.

High School Basketball Player of the Year (girls): Estella Moschkau (Madison Edgewood)