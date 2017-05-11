Stevens Point 9-year-old helps community in big way

Lexi Ananiadis may only be 9 years old, but she's already helping the Stevens Point community in a big way.

Roughly two years ago, the elementary school student decided to start an organization called 'Lexi's Love.'

"I collect clothing and I donate them to Place of Peace," said Lexi. "It makes me happy because I get to help the homeless."

She collects clothing and other items to donate to people in need, but her giving spirit doesn't end there.

" 'Lexi's Meals for Hope' is where I put up jugs at local restaurants and I collect money," said Lexi.

That money is used to buy vouchers at a local restaurant, so that people in need can enjoy a nice meal.

"Everybody deserves a meal and everybody deserves to eat," said Lexi's mom, Brooke Ananiadis.

Lexi is continually finding different ways to give back in the community, whether it's handing out Christmas presents or making sandwiches for the homeless.

"When she asks me to make a basket of love for a kid at school who had cancer, we do it," said Brooke. "It makes your heart happy to see that you're raising them right."

Lexi said she hopes to continue to grow her different organizations and making a difference.

"I like to help people," said Lexi. "I want to keep helping the homeless."

If you'd like to donate to 'Lexi's Love,' head to their Facebook page.