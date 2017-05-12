Divers pull man's body from Geneva Lake

LAKE GENEVA (WKOW) -- Divers pulled the body of a 22-year-old man from Geneva Lake in Lake Geneva Thursday night.

The Lake Geneva Fire Department says it received a report of a possible drowning around 6:30 p.m. just off of W. Main Street. Firefighters say a man and a woman were kayaking when their boats flipped over. The man helped the woman to shore, then went under and didn't come back up. Divers found the man's body about an hour after the search began.

Responders initiated CPR on a rescue boat, but the man could not be revived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighters say the man was not wearing a life jacket.

Authorities are still notifying the man's family members, so his name has not yet been released.