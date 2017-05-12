Divers pull man's body from Geneva Lake - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Divers pull man's body from Geneva Lake

Posted:

LAKE GENEVA (WKOW) -- Divers pulled the body of a 22-year-old man from Geneva Lake in Lake Geneva Thursday night.

The Lake Geneva Fire Department says it received a report of a possible drowning around 6:30 p.m. just off of W. Main Street. Firefighters say a man and a woman were kayaking when their boats flipped over. The man helped the woman to shore, then went under and didn't come back up. Divers found the man's body about an hour after the search began.

Responders initiated CPR on a rescue boat, but the man could not be revived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighters say the man was not wearing a life jacket.

Authorities are still notifying the man's family members, so his name has not yet been released.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.