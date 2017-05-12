Eleva Acres for Joy offers support to kids in need

Eleva (WQOW) - One Eleva couple is turning hoof beats into a chance at healing and spreading joy for kids in need.

Acres for Joy is a non-profit that offers equine therapy and social learning programs for children in need. It was an idea that was born over ten years ago when Margaret and Jeff Jackson saw the joy horses brought their daughter Abigail who struggled with an eating disorder and type I diabetes.

The Jacksons had no prior farming or horse experience, but said they knew they were willing to try.

"When I saw that connection, and I saw that awaken her, then that awakened me. When I saw the benefit that came to the one I love, then all of a sudden I'm beginning to think about that, something I hadn't thought about before. And then what that lead to, that lead to my wife and I finding 29 acres south of Eau Claire. We found that by knocking on doors, looking for land to build a house and buy a couple of horses," Jeff said.

Shortly after starting her senior year of high school at Eau Claire Memorial in 2005, Abigail passed away, while their new home was still being built. The couple said while it was hard, they kept moving forward, now with a new vision for the property aimed at helping others.

"It's a great joy of our to be developing a program where kids that have similar challenges can come together, meet one another, their parents can meet one another and that they, not only can form friendships, but can have a sense of, I'm not the only one with this," said Jeff.

Acres for Joy offers four programs, including Life Skills, Ranch Joy, Helping Hooves and Saddle Up. They range from riding lessons and enjoying the ranch, to volunteering and developing life and social skills.

Jeff said hundreds of kids have passed through over the last four years. The organization has hosted Eau Claire Academy over 100 times, and has also started working with South Middle School for the summer school programs so kids can volunteer and participate in the Life Skills program. Organizers said they have big plans to keep expanding what they offer, including discounted riding lessons for kids who qualify for lunch programs.

"It's about the horses, but it's not about the horses. It's really about the kids. It's not about learning how to ride a horse, it's about learning how to be a part of a community here at Acres for Joy, how their own fingerprints matter and that when they are here, that they matter, and when they leave, they've left a piece of themselves," said Acres for Joy Board Member Jennifer Junker.

Acres for Joy is hosting a spring round up event on May 20 to raise awareness about what they offer. It's free and open to the public to tour the grounds and meet all the animals. The address can be found by heading to their Facebook page.