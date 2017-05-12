Explosion in a vehicle, Eau Claire police investigating

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire police respond to what they say appears to be an "explosion in a vehicle".

In a tweet on its Twitter page, the Eau Claire Police Department said the incident took place at a property on 1600 Woodland Avenue in Eau Claire. Police said it appears there was an "explosion in a vehicle" from "an isolated, targeted explosive device".

News 18 spoke with Kyle Roder, a public information officer for the Eau Claire Police Department, who said police responded to the area shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday for a call about a criminal damage investigation.

Roder said the Eau Claire officer, who arrived on scene, noticed remnants of explosion in the car that was on the property. That was when police called the Marathon-Oneida County Bomb Squad to assist the situation.

Roder said the bomb squad determined no other explosive devices were in the car. Police are calling the situation an "isolated, targeted incident".

"It's rare, and it's concerning. Anytime we have an explosion, anytime we have a violent act, which this ... potentially is, it is concerning to us and we will investigate it. We are seeking additional resources such as from the (Marathon-Oneida County) bomb squad and some federal resources as well," Roder said.

Eau Claire police said the area is safe, and they are investigating the situation.



News 18 also spoke with a next door neighbor who was at home with his infant son at the time of the explosion and he said he's relieved things weren't any worse.



"It's been a little surreal," Andrew Califf said. "I thought it was vandalism at first and then they kind of shifted what they were thinking. It's kind of freaky, but I still feel pretty safe living in Eau Claire."



Califf said he was still a little shaken up after he was asked to evacuate his home. Police said they evacuated as a precaution while they investigated the incident. Now they're asking anyone with information about the explosion to contact the department.