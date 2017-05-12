Wake Up Band Battle: Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln

Week three of Band Battle went out with a bang! Students at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School played a few of their best tunes live on Wake Up Wisconsin! They're competing against other local high schools!



The full schedule for the contest is as follows:



April 28th: Merrill High School

May 5th: Mosinee High School

May 12th: Wisconsin Rapids High School

May 19th: Wausau East High School



The winner will be determined by a two part score.



An online popular vote will decide 50 percent of the score. Voting runs May 22-25. Participants can vote once each day on waow.com.



The other half of the score will be decided by a professional judging panel. The panel is made up of a variety of professionals working in the music industry.



Dave Kallaway, WIFC

Chad Premeau, UW-Marathon County Band Director

Brad Emanuel, musician

All three judges will join Wake Up Wisconsin in studio May 26th. That's when a winner will be announced!