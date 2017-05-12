Wake Up Band Battle: Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wake Up Band Battle: Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln

Posted:
By Josh Holland, Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor
Connect

Week three of Band Battle went out with a bang! Students at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School played a few of their best tunes live on Wake Up Wisconsin! They're competing against other local high schools!

The full schedule for the contest is as follows:

April 28th: Merrill High School
May 5th: Mosinee High School
May 12th: Wisconsin Rapids High School
May 19th: Wausau East High School

The winner will be determined by a two part score. 

An online popular vote will decide 50 percent of the score. Voting runs May 22-25. Participants can vote once each day on waow.com.

The other half of the score will be decided by a professional judging panel. The panel is made up of a variety of professionals working in the music industry.

Dave Kallaway, WIFC
Chad Premeau, UW-Marathon County Band Director
Brad Emanuel, musician
All three judges will join Wake Up Wisconsin in studio May 26th. That's when a winner will be announced!

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.