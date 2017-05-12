Facebook helps reunite father, daughter after 25 years

Without the internet, a happy photo of dad and daughter wouldn't exist.

"Social media is probably the best thing that ever happened to my family," Lauren Hedegore said while surrounded by her long lost dad and family.

Hedegore was adopted by an Indiana couple 26 years ago. Her parents were always up front about her being adopted.

Little did Hedegore know, her biological dad, Bill Hargwig, was only 175 miles away in Mayville, Wisconsin.

Hargwig longed to be in daughter Lauren's life from the very start.

"I did not want to give her up," Hargwig said.

Over the years, both dad and daughter hit dead ends, but with the help of Hedegore's best friend Alex Cort, a genealogy website and Facebook they found Hedegore's biological mom.

After she met her birth mom, who updated her Facebook profile, Hedegore's biological dad finally came across his old girlfriend's page - leading to Lauren.

"I seen the birth date lined up with my daughter that I have been looking for," Hargwig said. "I freaked out, jumped out of my head, hands were shaking."

That was a year and a half ago. Since then, the families have started to blend, sharing photos, stories and wonderful get-togethers.

"I took a bus to meet her, nervous," Hargwig said. "We gave each other a hug, and I did not want to let her go."

"We hugged for about, five to 10 minutes," Hedegore said.

Hargwig is married and had a son. Hedegore has a little son, daughter and a fiance.