Students clean the Wisconsin River and shoreline

WAUSAU (WAOW)-- Hundreds of area students spent Friday in an outdoor classroom.

"We have 300 students from 9 schools that are taking part in our Wisconsin River Clean Up project this year. We have been doing this for 18 years now," organizer Todd Fischer said.

Some students went on boats to clear debris from the water. Others focused on the shoreline.

Newsline 9 caught up with a group of students working to clear an area on the west side of the river near downtown Wausau.

"We have been finding a lot of weird stuff. We found a cell phone and a bike with no tires," Wausau West senior Mitch Thomsen said. " I have done this for three years and know I will never throw garbage out of my boat or truck."

"I wasn't expecting as much stuff as has accumulated," Wausau West sophomore Carrita Devalk said.

Organizers say this is an investment in the future and teaches students the importance of keeping the environment clean.