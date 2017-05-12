Souped up school buses put to the test in Marathon Co. - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Souped up school buses put to the test in Marathon Co.

Posted:
By Courtney Terlecki, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
UNITY (WAOW) -

Students from around central Wisconsin souped up school buses for a race Friday night.

Eight buses will take to the track at Spring Lake Speedway in Unity at 7 p.m..

The buses were modified during welding or shop courses. The drivers of the buses will be professional race car drivers from each of the schools communities.

There are two different races, toughest bus and fastest bus. Winners will get a trophy to take back to their schools.

Stratford, Edgar, Loyal, Greenwood and Medford are some of the schools involved.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.