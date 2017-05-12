Souped up school buses put to the test in Marathon Co.

Students from around central Wisconsin souped up school buses for a race Friday night.

Eight buses will take to the track at Spring Lake Speedway in Unity at 7 p.m..

The buses were modified during welding or shop courses. The drivers of the buses will be professional race car drivers from each of the schools communities.

There are two different races, toughest bus and fastest bus. Winners will get a trophy to take back to their schools.

Stratford, Edgar, Loyal, Greenwood and Medford are some of the schools involved.