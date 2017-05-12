Wausau Multiple Sclerosis Walk on Saturday

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) -- Walkers take steps to raise awareness and fund research to defeat Multiple Sclerosis.

The Wausau MS Walk is scheduled for Saturday, May 13.

It takes place at the Central Wisconsin Convention and Expo Center in Rothschild starting at 9 a.m.

Organizers say it is a great way to get out show support for families living with MS.

The disease attacks the central nervous system and is estimated to affect about 10,000 people in Wisconsin.

For more information on walks scheduled around the state go to www. walkMS.ORG