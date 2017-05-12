UPDATE: Soft lockdown lifted after 'prank call' at a Wausau middle school

A middle school in Wausau was placed on a soft lockdown Friday afternoon after what was believed to be a "prank phone call with a generic threat," according to Wausau School District officials.

Jeff Lindell, director of pupil services, said a soft lockdown was put into place at John Muir Middle School at about 2:30 p.m. At that time a robo call was sent to parents informing them of the situation.

At about 3 p.m. the lockdown was lifted and students were able to go home at a normal time.

The Wausau Police Department is involved in the investigation.

Lindell said all after school activities have been canceled. A dance scheduled for Friday evening has been postponed.

This is a developing story.