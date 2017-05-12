Walk for Whiskers to raise money for Lincoln County Humane Society

MERRILL (WAOW)-- The Humane Society of Lincoln County in Merrill is holding a Walk for Whiskers.

According to the shelter web page: The walk/run will take place at The Riverbend Trail in Merrill. Registration will be held from 9am-11am. Lunch will be provided at LCHS at 12pm. The 5K will be $15 per person

Water will be provided at the walk.

Organizers say they have great door prizes and raffles!

For more information check out the LCHS web page: www.furrypets.com