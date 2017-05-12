Brewers place Braun on 10-day DL with left calf injury

The Brewers have placed Ryan Braun on the 10-day disabled list with a left calf strain. The team announced the move Friday afternoon.

This is only the third time Braun has been placed on the disabled list in his career, and first since 2014. He will be replaced by infielder Eric Sogard, who is batting .330 with 3 HR and 17 RBI in 91 at bats in AAA this season.

Braun injured his left calf during Wednesday's win over the Red Sox. He was limping noticeably while scoring a run in the first inning, and then was replaced after singling to left field in the fifth inning.

His placement on the DL is retroactive to May 11, meaning he will be eligible to return on Sunday, May 21.

Craig Counsell will address the media to discuss this move at 4:30. Newsline 9 will provide updates as they are available.