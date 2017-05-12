Brewers place Braun on 10-day DL with left calf injury - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Brewers place Braun on 10-day DL with left calf injury

Posted:
By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Connect
MILWAUKEE (WAOW) -

The Brewers have placed Ryan Braun on the 10-day disabled list with a left calf strain. The team announced the move Friday afternoon.

This is only the third time Braun has been placed on the disabled list in his career, and first since 2014. He will be replaced by infielder Eric Sogard, who is batting .330 with 3 HR and 17 RBI in 91 at bats in AAA this season.

Braun injured his left calf during Wednesday's win over the Red Sox. He was limping noticeably while scoring a run in the first inning, and then was replaced after singling to left field in the fifth inning.

His placement on the DL is retroactive to May 11, meaning he will be eligible to return on Sunday, May 21.

Craig Counsell will address the media to discuss this move at 4:30. Newsline 9 will provide updates as they are available.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.