Judge lowers cash bond for armed robbery suspect

PORTAGE COUNTY (WAOW) -- A judge has lowered a cash bond for a 17-year-old Iola teen arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Stevens point from $25,000 to $5,000, according to online Portage County court records.

Zachary Hendricks is charged with three felonies - including armed robbery, false imprisonment and possession of marijuana.

Hendricks, along with 18-year-old David Schmies allegedly broke into the Whiting Avenue Estates on April 16th.

The pair entered the home wearing masks and carrying guns. One of the suspects allegedly fired a shot into the floor, before the two ran off with cash and marijuana.

His next court appearance hasn't been scheduled.