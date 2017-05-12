Students get colorful during school run - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Students get colorful during school run

Posted:
By Rebecca Ribley, Evening Anchor
Rib Lake, Wis. (WAOW) -

Rib Lake Elementary students were rewarded with a color run Friday for their good behavior throughout the school year.

Pre-K through fifth grade students started off the course in their white shirts and finished in tie-dyed attire. They ran a little less than a mile. There were four different color stations on the path.

Teachers said it was a fun way to show kids the benefit to working hard. 

Newsline 9's Rebecca Ribley and Courtney Terlecki participated in the event.

This was the first year parents organized the fun run. They hope to do it bigger and better next year!

