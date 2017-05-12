New equipment to cut water search and rescue times in Merrill

The Merrill Fire Department is hoping to speed up water search and rescue times using a new sonar system.

“It'll look at everything in the water, we can find a rock that's about an inch and a half in diameter,” Fire chief Dave Savone said.

According to Savone, the 360-degree sonar can search a one-hundred foot around perimeter around the boat in a matter of seconds.

“We'll be able to speed up those rescues and bring those people above water and sustain life,” he said.

This is the first time the department has owned imaging equipment for water emergencies. In the past, the rescuers would spend hours dragging chains behind the boat to locate what they were searching for.

“This allows us to actually start doing something right away,” Merrill firefighter/paramedic Scott Gomoll said. “With the equipment on hand and the personnel we have on hand, we can start scanning immediately.”

Members of the department are currently being trained on the new equipment. The sonar system was given through a grant from the Merrill Walmart. It cost around $2,500.