Paul Ryan won't comment on Trump tweets

DELAVAN, Wis. (AP) -- House Speaker Paul Ryan is refusing to comment on President Donald Trump's messages on Twitter that imply he may have recorded telephone conversations with former FBI Director James Comey.

Ryan told reporters Friday he's "not going to comment on the tweets of the day or the hour." Ryan says "I'm going to leave it to the president to talk about and defend his tweets."

When asked if it would OK with him if Trump recorded their conversations, Ryan says, "I've never given any thought to that.

Ryan is also defending not holding any in-person town hall meetings recently in his congressional district, saying he doesn't want his constituents to be harassed. Ryan says he has no opinion on Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan, of Wisconsin, holding a town hall in his district on Friday.

