'Modern Family' Creator and former WI reporter Steve Levitan preps for UW Commencement Speech

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison announced earlier this year that Hollywood producer Steve Levitan will be the university's Spring commencement speaker.

Levitan is a UW-Madison alum, and also co-creator and executive producer of the ABC hit comedy "Modern Family". He will deliver the keynote speech at the May 13 commencement ceremony at Camp Randall Stadium.

Prior to his twenty plus years in Hollywood, the Emmy-award winning producer studied journalism at the university and was a former reporter at WKOW-TV in Madison.



"We are thrilled to have Steven as our keynote speaker," Chancellor Rebecca Blank said. "He has had a very successful career in a tough and competitive business. As someone who is responsible for entertaining millions of people with his comedies, I also suspect this year's graduates will get a few laughs along with some good advice."



The Wisconsin Alumni Association honored Levitan in 2015 with its Distinguished Alumni Award.

Shows Levitan has worked on include "Wings", "Frasier", "The Larry Sanders Show", "Back to You", and the first show he created was "Just Shoot Me".