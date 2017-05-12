Stevens Point man sentenced in child pornography case - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Stevens Point man sentenced in child pornography case

Posted:
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -

A Stevens Point man has been sentenced to 3 years in jail for three counts of child pornography, according to a Portage County official.

61-year-old Peter J. Anderson of Stevens Point plead no contest to three counts in April, said a news release from Portage County District Attorney Louis Molepske.

In August 2016, Anderson was found using file sharing software to download inappropriate pictures of children. He admitted to searching for and downloading child pornography for the past 7 years.

The court noted Friday, Anderson was allegedly found filming boys in the SPASH boys locker room while he worked there in the 1990s.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.