Stevens Point man sentenced in child pornography case

A Stevens Point man has been sentenced to 3 years in jail for three counts of child pornography, according to a Portage County official.

61-year-old Peter J. Anderson of Stevens Point plead no contest to three counts in April, said a news release from Portage County District Attorney Louis Molepske.

In August 2016, Anderson was found using file sharing software to download inappropriate pictures of children. He admitted to searching for and downloading child pornography for the past 7 years.

The court noted Friday, Anderson was allegedly found filming boys in the SPASH boys locker room while he worked there in the 1990s.