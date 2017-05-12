Pointers overcome 4-0 deficit, top Oshkosh 7-4 to stay alive in WIAC Tournament

The UW-Stevens Point baseball team scored six runs in the eighth inning to overcome a 4-0 deficit and beat UW Oshkosh 7-4 to stay alive in the WIAC tournament.

The Titans scored two runs in each of the first two innings of Friday's elimination game to take an early 4-0 lead. The Pointers added one run in the sixth inning before exploding for the six-run eighth.

Alex Stodola then shut down the Titans in the ninth inning, pitching a 1-2-3 frame to record his fourth save of the season.

With the loss, Oshkosh is eliminated from the tournament.

UWSP advances to play the loser of the UW-Whitewater-UW-La Crosse game that is currently in progress. That game will be played at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday in Whitewater. If the Pointers win, they advance to the championship series, but must beat their opponent twice to claim the tournament championship.

Pointers senior Ben Gerber also broke a single season school record for steals in a year, swiping a pair of bases in the win over the Titans.