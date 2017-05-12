Friday Sports Report: West tops SPASH 5-1 to regain control of W - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Friday Sports Report: West tops SPASH 5-1 to regain control of WVC

Posted:
By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Here are Friday's local scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.

Baseball

Almond-Bancroft 12, Tigerton 4
Gilman 13, Owen-Withee 3
Northland Lutheran 7, Auburndale 6
Pittsville 4, Assumption 1
Wausau East 3, Nekoosa 2
Wausau West 5, SPASH 1
West's first win over SPASH since 2013 (0-7 during that span). Warriors maintain first place in WVC.

Softball

Athens 18, Edgar 0
Auburndale 13, Northland Lutheran 0
Spencer 16, Colby/Abby 6
Stratford 8, Marathon 1
Thorp 14, Osseo-Fairchild 4

