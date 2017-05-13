Wisconsin Republicans gather for annual convention

The Wisconsin Republican Party convention is underway with U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson praising the victory of President Donald Trump in the state.

That's a stark contrast to last year's convention when Johnson and other Republicans didn't even mention Trump's name in their convention speeches.

At that time Trump was the presumptive GOP nominee but many in the party were slow to getting behind him.

But on Saturday Johnson kicked off the convention by saying how proud he was that Wisconsin had delivered its 10 electoral votes to Trump in November.

Trump was the first Republican to carry Wisconsin since 1984.

Johnson cast Trump's victory and his own re-election win as "saving" the United States Supreme Court.

There were about 600 people at the meeting.

