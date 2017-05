An annual run that aims to put an end to domestic violence returned to Marathon Park on Saturday.

It was the third annual Chase'n Chocolate 5k fun run and walk hosted by The Women's Community of Wausau.

Hundreds of participants broke a sweat for the cause but were treated with a wide array of chocolate snacks once they finished the run.

Executive Director of The Women's Community Jane Graham Jennings said the run helps raise community awareness of domestic violence which is the best way to put an end to it for good.

"As a community all coming together providing support and letting people know that we care. That's how we end this," she said.

The Women's Community hopes to raise $12,000 from Saturday's run.