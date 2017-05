MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin's biggest beneficiary of political contributions from school choice supporters the past decade has been Gov. Scott Walker.

The finding comes from an Associated Press examination of political giving by U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and nearly 50 other individuals and couples who have been big school choice boosters.

AP looked at donations nationwide. In Wisconsin, donors focused on school choice gave nearly $1.5 million, with more than a third going to Walker.

Walker has been a consistent supporter of school choice.

The next biggest beneficiary was the American Federation for Children Action Fund, an activist group for school choice in Wisconsin and nationally. It got $385,000 over 10 years.