Around 600 people joined together in Rothschild on Saturday to walk for a cure.

It was the annual Walk MS at the Central Wisconsin Expo and Convention Center.

The walk is one of several throughout the year that raises money for research into multiple sclerosis.

The money raised in Central Wisconsin will be shared throughout the entire country.

"This walk is so important. There are over 12,000 people in the State of Wisconsin living with MS," said Sydney Clark from the National MS Society. "Raising awareness and support and fundraising is critical and important and it matters."

Saturday's goal was to raise $60,000. Clark said that over $1 million will be raised in Wisconsin this year.