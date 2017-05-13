Former Packers coach Mike Sherman steps down at Massachusetts hi - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Former Packers coach Mike Sherman steps down at Massachusetts high school

Posted:

EASTHAM, Mass. — Former Green Bay Packers and Texas A&M coach Mike Sherman has stepped down as head coach of a Massachusetts high school.

Sherman announced Thursday that he is stepping aside after two years at Nauset Regional in Eastham.

Sherman said he never envisioned the job to be long-term and always maintained that the players would be better served by a coach who is also a full-time teacher. The school's new head coach also was hired as a full-time physical education teacher.

Sherman, a Massachusetts native, went 4-18 in two seasons at Nauset but said he feels he made an impact by instilling core values in his players and teaching them life lessons.

