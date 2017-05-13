No comeback this time: Pointers season ends with WIAC Tournament loss

On Friday, a six-run eighth inning comeback saved the UW-Stevens Point baseball team's season.

Saturday, the Pointers ran out of magic. After falling behind 5-0 to start Saturday's elimination game against UW-La Crosse at the WIAC Tournament, UWSP played from behind the entire game.

Trailing 8-5 in the ninth, the Pointers loaded the bases with just one out, but couldn't push any runs home, falling to the Eagles 8-5. They lost five of their six matchups with La Crosse this season.

With an at large bid into the NCAA Tournament very unlikely, the Pointers' season is almost certainly over, making this their second consecutive season without an NCAA berth.

UWSP finishes the season at 22-19. Whitewater won the tournament, knocking off La Crosse in a winner-take-all championship game.