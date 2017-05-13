Saturday Sports Report: Wausau West falls to state No. 1 Eau Claire North on bizarre walk-off

Top of the order hitters Keon Broxton and Eric Thames had two hits each and set the tone in a four-run fifth inning, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 7-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night.

Top of the order hitters Keon Broxton and Eric Thames had two hits each and set the tone in a four-run fifth inning, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 7-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night.

More >>