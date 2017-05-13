Saturday Sports Report: Wausau West falls to state No. 1 Eau Cla - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Saturday Sports Report: Wausau West falls to state No. 1 Eau Claire North on bizarre walk-off

By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Here are Saturday's local scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.

Baseball

Eau Claire North 2, Wausau West 1
Merrill 12, Chequamegon 3
Merrill 6, Ashland 5
Rhinelander 8, Wisconsin Rapids 4
SPASH 6, Chippewa Falls 4
Wisconsin Rapids 7, Rhinelander 2

Softball

Marshfield 17, Rapid River, Mich. 1
Marshfield 3, Escanaba, Mich. 2
Pacelli 7, Athens 4
Pacelli 15, Grantsburg 2
Spencer 5, Athens 3
Spencer 4, Thorp 1
Stratford 10, Medford 7
Stratford 16, Shell Lake 6

Girls Soccer

D.C. Everest 8, Chippewa Falls 0
D.C. Everest 8, Fond du Lac 0
Merrill 7, Phillips 0
Merrill 5, Antigo 1

