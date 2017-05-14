Johnson speaks of 'primal scream of the left'

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson is speaking out against what he calls the "primal scream of the left."

Johnson wrapped up the Wisconsin Republican Party convention on Saturday by warning that Democrats are angry and looking ahead to the 2018 midterm elections.

Republicans at the convention were celebrating their 2016 wins but also looking ahead to next year.

Johnson says Democrats are relentless. He says, "We must be every bit as tenacious and relentless defending our freedom."

Johnson won re-election last year. He says he's sticking by his promise to not seek a third term.

Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin is up for re-election next year.

Several Republicans considering running against her were making the rounds at the convention.