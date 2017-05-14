New York eyes 'textalyzer' to combat distracted driving - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

New York eyes 'textalyzer' to combat distracted driving

Posted:
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) -

New York lawmakers are considering a Breathalyzer of sorts to combat distracted driving from texting.

Legislation would allow police to use a so-called "textalyzer" to determine if a driver had been clicking, tapping or swiping a mobile device in the moments before an injury-involved accident.

Similar legislation is being considered in New Jersey, Tennessee and Chicago.

The idea already faces obstacles from constitutional and privacy advocates who are quick to note that police need the owner's consent and a warrant to get cellphone records.

They're also concerned such technology would be used to access all of the personal information people may have on their cellphones.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.