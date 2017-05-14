Marshfield florist sees flower sales blossom for Mother's Day

A flower shop in Marshfield said sales continue to rise in the week leading up to Mother's Day weekend.

Illusions and Design in Marshfield has created thousands of arrangements in just the last week for the special women in customer's lives.

Owner Sheri Dana said it's the busiest holiday of the entire year. It's even bigger than Valentine's Day.

Luckily, she said more customers does not necessarily mean a larger workload for her employees on the big day.

"The nice thing about Mother's Day is it's like a relay race because you have all week," Dana said. "It's not like Valentine's Day where everything has to be there on Feb. 14."

Dana also said that wines and chocolates are big sellers for the holiday.