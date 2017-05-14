Brewers bash Mets pitching again, come back for 11-9 win

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Manny Pina hit a three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, capping the Milwaukee Brewers' comeback from a six-run deficit for an 11-9 win Sunday over the New York Mets.

The Brewers swept the three-game series from struggling New York. The Mets have lost four straight.

Pina hit a 3-2 slider from Addison Reed (0-2) over the wall in left. The Brewers catcher celebrated by slapping a hand against his chest after rounding first and pointing to fans in the stands as he skipped toward a dugout full of by happy teammates.

The Brewers scored 10 runs over their final three innings, teeing off on the Mets bullpen after a solid start by Jacob deGrom. He allowed eight hits and four runs before being lifted in the seventh after allowing a leadoff single to Domingo Santana.