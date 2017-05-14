Moms treated to special breakfast in Marshfield

Moms in the Marshfield area were treated to a special breakfast on Sunday for Mother's Day.

The Sacred Heart and Corpus Christi youth ministry hosted its second Mother's Day breakfast at the Knight of Columbus hall Sunday morning.

Mother's were given a nice breakfast and were later pampered with a free massage.

Organizer of the breakfast Mandy Alcott said the event is held to give back to the women closest to many people's lives.

"We wouldn't be here without moms," she said. "We just really want to honor them."

Teens with the church volunteered to put on the event and said it's the least they could do for everything their mother's have given them.

"[They] gave us our life, helped us through everything, helped us through tough times and support us even when we didn't want it," said Haley Wagner, a volunteer with the church. "My mom means everything to me."

The money raised at the breakfast will be used for future retreats for the youth ministry.

Organizers hope to raise $1,500 from the breakfast and served around 400 people.