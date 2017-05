OCONTO FALLS, Wis. (AP) -- Two people have died in a crash in Oconto Falls in northeastern Wisconsin.

The Oconto County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 4 p.m. Saturday on County Highway B at Beaver Lake Road. The department says the driver of a car failed to yield at a stop sign, and the car was struck by a semi-tractor trailer.

The two people in the car died at the scene. The semi driver was not hurt.

Authorities say speed or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.